The Real Housewives of Miami season 6: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

After a successful season 5, The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 is here to pick up where the ladies last left off, as all the previous season's cast members are back for another round of antics.

When viewers last caught up with the women, Lisa Hochstein was in the midst of a nasty divorce with her husband; Julia Lemigova was helping her wife, tennis great Martina Navratilova, through a trying battle with cancer; and Larsa Pippen was in the early stages of her romance with Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Well in the new season, those aspects continue to be explored, along with Guerdy Abraira's own health scare. Of course, there are plenty of other things to be shown in the forthcoming episodes involving all the ladies, including the drama that exists amongst the group.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Miami season 6.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 debuts on Bravo on Wednesday, November 1, at 9 pm ET/PT. The premiere episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Please note this release rollout is different from the previous season, as the episodes of season 5 first aired on Peacock before eventually finding their way to Bravo.

In the UK, the new season is expected to air on Hayu, joining the rest of the previous episodes.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 trailer

The trailer paints the picture that many of the dynamics in the group remain the same, while a possible rift forms between Larsa and Guerdy.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 cast

As previously mentioned, all of The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 cast has returned for season 6. That includes Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are back as friends of the show.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 premise

Here is an official synopsis of the new season, including what viewers can look forward to seeing with each cast member.

"The Real Housewives of Miami returns to Bravo and the drama on South Beach is hotter than ever. This season, shocking health and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart.

"Guerdy learns that life never goes as planned after she's diagnosed with breast cancer and has to face the possibility of chemotherapy. As she leans on Russell and her friends for their support, Guerdy realizes some friendships are not as trustworthy and strong as she thought.

"Lisa struggles to be the best parent she can while dealing with a tumultuous divorce with her soon-to-be ex-husband. While Lisa works to build a fresh start, complicating her efforts are innuendos from the ladies questioning how she's handling it all.

"Julia’s main goal is to live life to the fullest as her wife, Martina Navratilova, beat the odds after battling two cancers. She has a new outlook on life as she still manages the farm, returns to the runway and challenges herself to even learn opera, but will an ongoing rift with Marysol rain on her parade?

"Dr. Nicole is still in a whirlwind from her engagement and is looking to expand her family with Anthony. Although the group may have other ideas about her life plan, she's in no rush to race down the aisle. Meanwhile, Nicole is still trying to nurture her bond with her dad after he shares some jaw-dropping news about his own family expansion. With the purchase of a new home and yacht to park out front, her family is growing in many ways.

"Alexia battles rumors that there's 'trouble in paradise' with her marriage to Todd while doing everything in her power to help Frankie grow more independent. However, when Todd springs the news that they must unexpectedly move, Alexia worries how this will change her family dynamic.

"There is a new romantic team in town – Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan! To the dismay of some in the group, these two lovebirds spend every moment they can together, but will family approval ultimately put a strain on the two?

"Adriana is in hopes of returning to her old self as she continues to make new music, date and try out therapy, but will stumbling upon some gossip surrounding Alexia and Todd's financials hinder her pursuits?

"Marysol continues to bring the party and with her bestie Alexia by her side, they both get caught up in accusations and drama with Julia, Adriana and more.

"Kiki is still the friend that everyone finds comfort in turning to for a good laugh and an even better time."

How to watch The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives of Miami is a Bravo original series, with episodes first airing live on the network. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the series also become available for subscribers to stream on Peacock the day after they air.