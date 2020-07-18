What's on TV for Saturday, July 18, 2020

We're in the throes of summer now, boys and girls. To say it's been a weird one doesn't really do it justice. But we're plodding right along, and today is going to be a good one when it comes to kicking back and doing as little as possible.

There's a ton of soccer on TV, with the first of two FA Cup semifinal matches leading the way. Or if baseball is more your thing, the Mets and Yankees are going at it in an exhibition game tonight in preparation for an overdue and abbreviated season.

MMA more your thing? UFC Fight Night has a rematch on its hands tonight. The prelims are on the Deuce, but you'll need ESPN+ for the main event.

Me? I'll have the Indiana Jones trilogy on all day on Paramount Network. Because that's just where I am at this point of 2020.

Read on for the best of what's ahead today. All times are Eastern.

FA Cup semifinal: Arsenal vs. Man City

Two of England's best teams go at it today in an FA Cup semifinal for a spot in the Aug. 1 championship game.

The FA Cup is England's multi-league tournament that pits teams in lower levels as well as Premier League contenders in a Battle Royale to see who's the best in the land. (The winner, in addition to getting bragging rights, also qualifies for other events.)

Today it's Arsenal playing Manchester City at it at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time. On Sunday, Manchester United and Chelsea play in the second semifinal.

Harriet

The incredible true story of one of America's greatest heroes, Harriet Tubman. (Played by the incredible Cynthia Erivo.)

From her escape from slavery to the dangerous missions she led, setting free hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad.

Watch on HBO at 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

MMA fans have something to look forward to tonight with the latest iteration of UFC Fight Night. This is a rematch from a Feb. 29 fight that saw Deiveson win by TKO. But he missed weight for that fight and thus missed out on the vacant flyweight belt.

The main event is on ESPN+, but you can catch the pre-show and prelims on ESPN starting at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Raiders of the Lost Ark + Temple of Doom + Last Crusade

The first Indiana Jones movie was the best. I don't care who tries to tell you it was Temple of Doom. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it. Never mind that I'll watch either one any time they're on.

OK, and the Last Crusade was excellent. Don't make me choose. I won't do it. (I'm drawing the line at Crystal Skull, though. That's blasphemy.)

And you can watch them all today, all day, on Paramount Network starting at 8 a.m. (Why they started the marathon with Crystal Skull is beyond me, but at least it gets it out of the way. Or you can sleep in until Raiders is on at 10:50 a.m.)

Watch on Paramount Network starting at 8 a.m.

Mets vs. Yankees exhibition game

Baseball is almost back. And it's going to be a little weird this year, given that the season is starting months late thanks to the global pandemic and the fact that we apparently can't take things seriously enough so that grown men can play a game wearing funny pants before the end of July.

But I digress.

Tonight's just an exhibition game, but we'll take what we can get, for sure.