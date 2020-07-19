How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United live stream: FA Cup semifinal online

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Manchester United on Sunday in an FA Cup semifinal.

The FA Cup — the soccer tournament that pits all the teams in England's top leagues against each other to see who reigns supreme — is nearly done. And on Sunday, Chelsea and Manchester United go at it in the second semifinal game at Wembley Stadium.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern time — that's 19:00 local — on Sunday, July 19. It'll be on ESPN+.

Chelsea has failed to notch a win in its five previous meetings with Man U, with nothing better than a pair of draws to show for it — and they've been outscored 9-4. When they last met in February 2020 (that's about five years ago on the COVID calendar), Man U came away with a 2-0 victory.

But they'll enter Sunday's game with two extra days of rest after Tuesday's draw against Norwich, which has already clinched relegation from the Premier League.

Another story line to watch is American Christian Pulisic. He made his first appearance for Chelsea as a substitute in the 4-0 August drubbing but has since proved to be an integral starter.

Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-0 in Saturday's semifinal to earn a spot in the Aug. 1 championship match.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United if you're in the United States

For those of us in the U.S., this weekend's FA Cup semifinal games are available one place, and one place only: ESPN+.

That's the online streaming service from ESPN (obviously), and it's a ridiculously good way to watch sports in 2020. First is that it's available pretty much everyone. Roku. Fire TV. Xbox. Apple TV. Android TV. Your phone or tablet. In your web browser. All you need is a subscription.

And subscriptions cost just $4.99 a month if you're paying monthly — that's about the same as that cup of coffee you just downed. Or if you really want to take advantage of things, hit up the epic ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle that's just $12.99 a month.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United if you're in the UK

For the record, if you need an American to tell you how to watch an FA Cup seminal in England — well, you might have issues. But regardless, we're here to help. Any other year we'd tell you to just hit up the nearest pub. But this is 2020, so you're better off watching from home.

To watch Chelsea and Man United in Sunday's FA Cup semifinal in the UK, you'll need to do so on BBC One.