What time are 'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' on tonight?

Emmerdale and Coronation Street fans are fuming tonight as their favourite soaps are delayed tonight (Friday 2nd July) because of the Euro 2020 football overrunning.

This evening's Euro quarter-final match on ITV between Spain and Switzerland was due to finish at 7.30 but went to extra time and then a penalty shootout, meaning the start of Emmerdale has been delayed.

The extended football match means that now only will Emmerdale start at the later time of 8.15pm, but the start of Coronation Street has also been pushed back to 8.45pm and will air for an hour. Following the two ITV soaps, Doc Martin will air at 9.45pm.

Fans have taken to social media to share their frustration at the fact they are having to wait for their Friday night soaps....

Soaps have been subject to huge disruption over the last few weeks due to Euro 2020, so much so both BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub have added each week's episodes online for streaming on a Monday morning.

Emmerdale tonight is now on at 8.15

Eric and Faith will take centre stage in tonight's Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Tonight's Emmerdale will see Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) in big trouble with Brenda (Lesley Dunlop). The pair were just about to get their relationship back on track when Brenda found Faith swanning about Pollard’s home in his bathrobe and stormed off without waiting for an explanation…

What Brenda doesn’t realise is that Faith has been experiencing some worrying symptoms and is concerned that the cancer she had five years ago, and which resulted in a double mastectomy, has returned.

Coronation Street tonight is now on at 8.45

Fiz will discover that Alina's pregnant in tonight's Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Over on Coronation Street Tyrone is set to admit to a shocked Fiz Stape that Alina is pregnant, how will she react?

Also, Nick and Simon spoil a thrilled Leanne with a champagne breakfast for her 40th birthday, while Sarah and David visit Gail in hospital and promise her that from now on, the bickering stops. Will she believe them?

Later, Sarah finds out Nick has let down an important client and asserts that until he finds someone to buy his shares, he’d better pull his finger out.

Adam suggests he’d like to buy Nick’s share of the factory and put her in charge, leaving Sarah ecstatic. But has Adam really thought this through?