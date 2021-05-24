What to know about ‘Borat: Supplemental Reportings’ on Amazon Prime Video

Wawaweewa, Amazon Prime Video has some never-before-seen footage from Borat’s latest adventures in America that will debut exclusively on the streaming platform on May 25. Dubbed Borat: Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, the bonus footage is broken into three specials that go deeper into Borat and his daughter Tutar’s exploits.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23, 2020, and showed the journalist from Kazakhstan’s return to America 14 years after his first trip, this time with his daughter Tutar, as they attempted to get into the good graces of the Trump administration and dealt with the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like its predecessor, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was a hit with fans and critics. It ended up with two Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova.

Now, Prime Video is giving a look at footage that was left on the cutting room floor, including a scene where Sacha Baron Cohen breaks character.

The new Borat content is broken up into three specials. First is Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-Acceptable’ by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, showing a bevy of unseen footage. Then there is Borat’s America Lockdown, a “40-minute reality show” that shows more of Borat’s (Cohen) lockdown with conspiracy theorists. The third special is titled Debunking Borat, and are short mockumentaries that will have conspiracy theories debunked by experts, ranging from things like microchips in vaccines, election fraud and Hillary Clinton.

The trailer for this special includes footage like Borat taking Tutar to a make-up artist, Tutar conducting interviews over Zoom, interactions with Jeanise Jones (Tutar’s babysitter) and more footage from the rally where Cohen performed the “Wuhan Flu” song that shows him breaking character as rally-goers recognize that something is amiss.

Borat: Supplemental Reporting debuts on Amazon Prime Video on May 25. Watch the trailer below.