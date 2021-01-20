What's new on Tubi in February 2021
By Emily Price
Tubi has a huge list of free movies coming in February!
Tubi has a pretty lengthy list of new movies and series arriving on the streamer in February, all available to watch (ad-supported) for free without a subscription.
This month you can catch comedies such as American Hustle, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Are We There Yet? on the streamer as well as kids & family hits such as Annie and My Girl.
Check out the full lineup of new shows arriving on February 1, below. You can sign up for Tubi at TubiTV.com.
Action
- 24: Redemption (2008)
- Layer Cake (2004)
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Transporter 3 (2008)
Comedy
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Crash Pad (2017)
- Dance Flick (2009)
- The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)
- The Perfect Match (2016)
- Where's the Money? (2017)
Drama
- American Hustle (2013)
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
- Concussion (2015)
- Double Platinum (1999)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Still Alice (2014)
Horror
- Texas Chainsaw (2013) - starting 2/7
- Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000)
Kids & Family
- Annie (2014)
- Madea's Tough Love (2015)
- My Girl (1991)
- My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
- Norm of the North (2016)
- Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)
- The Water Horse (2007)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Romance
- Across the Universe (2007)
- Biutiful (2010)
- Lonely Hearts (2006)
- Little Italy (2018)
- In a Relationship (2018)
- New in Town (2009)
- Romeo & Juliet (2013)
- Two Can Play That Game (2001)
Thriller
- Obsessed (2009)
- The Call (2013)
- Seeking Justice (2011)
- Unthinkable (2010)
- Wild Things (1998)
TV Series
- 24: Live Another Day (2014)
- 24: Legacy (2017)
