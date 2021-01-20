What's new on Tubi in February 2021

Tubi has a pretty lengthy list of new movies and series arriving on the streamer in February, all available to watch (ad-supported) for free without a subscription.

This month you can catch comedies such as American Hustle, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Are We There Yet? on the streamer as well as kids & family hits such as Annie and My Girl.

Check out the full lineup of new shows arriving on February 1, below. You can sign up for Tubi at TubiTV.com.

Action

24: Redemption (2008)

Layer Cake (2004)

Unstoppable (2010)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Comedy

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Crash Pad (2017)

Dance Flick (2009)

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Where's the Money? (2017)

Drama

American Hustle (2013)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Still Alice (2014)

Horror

Texas Chainsaw (2013) - starting 2/7

Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000)

Kids & Family

Annie (2014)

Madea's Tough Love (2015)

My Girl (1991)

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Norm of the North (2016)

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

The Water Horse (2007)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Romance

Across the Universe (2007)

Biutiful (2010)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Little Italy (2018)

In a Relationship (2018)

New in Town (2009)

Romeo & Juliet (2013)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Thriller

Obsessed (2009)

The Call (2013)

Seeking Justice (2011)

Unthinkable (2010)

Wild Things (1998)

TV Series