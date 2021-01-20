Trending

What's new on Tubi in February 2021

Tubi has a huge list of free movies coming in February!

My Girl arrives on Tubi in February.
Tubi has a pretty lengthy list of new movies and series arriving on the streamer in February, all available to watch (ad-supported) for free without a subscription.

This month you can catch comedies such as American Hustle, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Are We There Yet? on the streamer as well as kids & family hits such as Annie and My Girl.

Check out the full lineup of new shows arriving on February 1, below. You can sign up for Tubi at TubiTV.com.

Action

  • 24: Redemption (2008)
  • Layer Cake (2004)
  • Unstoppable (2010)
  • Transporter 3 (2008) 

Comedy

  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
  • Crash Pad (2017)
  • Dance Flick (2009)
  • The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)
  • The Perfect Match (2016)
  • Where's the Money? (2017)

Drama

  • American Hustle (2013)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Concussion (2015)
  • Double Platinum (1999)
  • Road to Perdition (2002)
  • Still Alice (2014)

Horror

  • Texas Chainsaw (2013) - starting 2/7
  • Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000)

Kids & Family

  • Annie (2014)
  • Madea's Tough Love (2015)
  • My Girl (1991)
  • My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
  • Norm of the North (2016)
  • Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)
  • Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)
  • The Water Horse (2007)
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Romance

  • Across the Universe (2007)
  • Biutiful (2010)
  • Lonely Hearts (2006)
  • Little Italy (2018)
  • In a Relationship (2018)
  • New in Town (2009)
  • Romeo & Juliet (2013)
  • Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Thriller

  • Obsessed (2009)
  • The Call (2013)
  • Seeking Justice (2011)
  • Unthinkable (2010)
  • Wild Things (1998)

TV Series

  • 24: Live Another Day (2014)
  • 24: Legacy (2017)