What's Coming to Tubi in November 2020

While the paid streaming services often get some of best stuff first, you shouldn’t overlook some of the free options out there. Tubi, which is ad-supported, has a pretty decent lineup on content headed to its platform in November.

Action movies such as V for Vendetta and Zero Dark 30 arrive on Tubi in November as does films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Labyrinth.

Here's the full rundown of what arrives in the platform on November 1.

Action

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

District 9 (2009)

Drive (2011) - starting 11/16

Ender’s Game (2013)

Haywire (2011)

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

The 5th Wave (2016) - starting 11/18

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Zero Dark 30 (2012)

Black Cinema

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

You Got Served (2004)

War Room (2015)

Comedy

Bandits (2001)

Cop Out (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Major League (1989)

Mixed Nuts (1994)

The Dictator (2012)

Drama

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Gladiator (2000)

The Disappointments Room (2016)

Horror

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Straw Dogs (1971)

Spawn (1997)

Kids & Family

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Sci-Fi / Thriller

After Earth (2013)

Chappie (2015)

Labyrinth (1986)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

The Number 23 (2007)

Series