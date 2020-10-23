Trending

What's Coming to Tubi in November 2020

Tubi is adding tons of free movies in November!

V for Vendetta arrives on Tubi in November.
While the paid streaming services often get some of best stuff first, you shouldn’t overlook some of the free options out there. Tubi, which is ad-supported, has a pretty decent lineup on content headed to its platform in November.

Action movies such as V for Vendetta and Zero Dark 30 arrive on Tubi in November as does films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Labyrinth.

Here's the full rundown of what arrives in the platform on November 1.

Action

  • Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000) 
  • Batman vs. Robin (2015)
  • District 9 (2009)
  • Drive (2011) - starting 11/16
  • Ender’s Game (2013)
  • Haywire (2011)
  • MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)
  • Romeo Must Die (2000)
  • Superman: Doomsday (2007)
  • The 5th Wave (2016) - starting 11/18
  • The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
  • V for Vendetta (2005) 
  • Zero Dark 30 (2012) 

Black Cinema

  • Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008)
  • Black Dynamite (2009)
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) 
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015) 
  • You Got Served (2004) 
  • War Room (2015)

Comedy

  • Bandits (2001) 
  • Cop Out (2010) 
  • Guess Who (2005) 
  • Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) 
  • Major League (1989) 
  • Mixed Nuts (1994) 
  • The Dictator (2012)

Drama

  • Girl, Interrupted (1999) 
  • Gladiator (2000) 
  • The Disappointments Room (2016) 

Horror

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) 
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) 
  • Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 
  • Straw Dogs (1971) 
  • Spawn (1997)

Kids & Family

  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 
  • Small Soldiers (1998) 

Sci-Fi / Thriller

  • After Earth (2013)
  • Chappie (2015) 
  • Labyrinth (1986) 
  • Lakeview Terrace (2008) 
  • The Number 23 (2007) 

Series

  • Addams Family (1974)
  • Astro and the Space Mutts (1981) 
  • Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels (1977) 
  • Chuck Norris’ Karate Kommandos (1986)
  • I Can See Your Voice (2020)
  • Mister T (1983) 
  • New Scooby Doo Mysteries (1984) 
  • Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm (1971)
  • Superman (Ruby/Spears) (1988) 
  • The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo (1985)
  • The Adventures of Batman (1968) 
  • The Mysteries of Laura (2014) 
  • Undercovers (2010)