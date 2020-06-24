What's leaving Netflix in July 2020

Source: Lucasfilm (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Time to say goodbye to another batch of films and shows on Netflix. It happens every month, of course.

But you've got a little time left to watch some old favorites and some must-see movies. There's Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine , which is shuffling off on July 4. Or you can catch Solo: A Star Wars Story one last time before it heads to Disney+ . Or how about the bizarre-but-sexy Under The Skin with Scarlett Johannson. Or Ex Machina . Or Tusk . Or Inglourious Basterds .

There's a lot that's about to disappear from Netflix in July, so get watching while the watching's good. And don't forget to see everything's that's new on Netflix in July .

Leaving Netflix on July 4, 2020

Blue Valentine

Leaving Netflix on July 5, 2020

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving Netflix on July 8, 2020

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving Netflix on July 9, 2020

47 Metres Down

Leaving Netflix on July 11, 2020

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving Netflix on July 12, 2020

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving Netflix on July 15, 2020

Forks Over Knives

Leaving Netflix on July 18, 2020

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving Netflix on July 21, 2020

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving Netflix on July 25, 2020

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving Netflix on July 26, 2020

Country Strong

Leaving Netflix on July 28, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving Netflix on July 29, 2020

The Incredibles 2

Leaving Netflix on July 31, 2020