What's leaving Netflix in July 2020
So so-long to Solo, Under the Skin, and others
Time to say goodbye to another batch of films and shows on Netflix. It happens every month, of course.
But you've got a little time left to watch some old favorites and some must-see movies. There's Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine , which is shuffling off on July 4. Or you can catch Solo: A Star Wars Story one last time before it heads to Disney+ . Or how about the bizarre-but-sexy Under The Skin with Scarlett Johannson. Or Ex Machina . Or Tusk . Or Inglourious Basterds .
There's a lot that's about to disappear from Netflix in July, so get watching while the watching's good. And don't forget to see everything's that's new on Netflix in July .
Leaving Netflix on July 4, 2020
- Blue Valentine
Leaving Netflix on July 5, 2020
- The Fosters: Season 1-5
- The Iron Lady
Leaving Netflix on July 8, 2020
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving Netflix on July 9, 2020
- 47 Metres Down
Leaving Netflix on July 11, 2020
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the Skin
Leaving Netflix on July 12, 2020
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving Netflix on July 15, 2020
- Forks Over Knives
Leaving Netflix on July 18, 2020
- A Most Violent Year
- Laggies
- Life After Beth
- Obvious Child
- Room
- Tusk
Leaving Netflix on July 21, 2020
- Bolt
- Inglourious Basterds
Leaving Netflix on July 25, 2020
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
Leaving Netflix on July 26, 2020
- Country Strong
Leaving Netflix on July 28, 2020
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
Leaving Netflix on July 29, 2020
- The Incredibles 2
Leaving Netflix on July 31, 2020
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess Who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open Season
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo Must Die
- Salt
- Scary Movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Interview
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
