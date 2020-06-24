What's leaving Netflix in July 2020

Trending

So so-long to Solo, Under the Skin, and others

Solo A Star Wars Story

Source: Lucasfilm (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Time to say goodbye to another batch of films and shows on Netflix. It happens every month, of course.

But you've got a little time left to watch some old favorites and some must-see movies. There's Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine , which is shuffling off on July 4. Or you can catch Solo: A Star Wars Story one last time before it heads to Disney+ . Or how about the bizarre-but-sexy Under The Skin with Scarlett Johannson. Or Ex Machina . Or Tusk . Or Inglourious Basterds .

There's a lot that's about to disappear from Netflix in July, so get watching while the watching's good. And don't forget to see everything's that's new on Netflix in July .

Leaving Netflix on July 4, 2020

  • Blue Valentine

Leaving Netflix on July 5, 2020

  • The Fosters: Season 1-5
  • The Iron Lady

Leaving Netflix on July 8, 2020

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving Netflix on July 9, 2020

  • 47 Metres Down

Leaving Netflix on July 11, 2020

  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
  • The Adderall Diaries
  • Enemy
  • Ginger & Rosa
  • Locke
  • The Spectacular Now
  • Under the Skin

Leaving Netflix on July 12, 2020

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving Netflix on July 15, 2020

  • Forks Over Knives

Leaving Netflix on July 18, 2020

  • A Most Violent Year
  • Laggies
  • Life After Beth
  • Obvious Child
  • Room
  • Tusk

Leaving Netflix on July 21, 2020

  • Bolt
  • Inglourious Basterds

Leaving Netflix on July 25, 2020

  • Dark Places
  • Ex Machina
  • Mississippi Grind

Leaving Netflix on July 26, 2020

  • Country Strong

Leaving Netflix on July 28, 2020

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Her

Leaving Netflix on July 29, 2020

  • The Incredibles 2

Leaving Netflix on July 31, 2020

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Can't Hardly Wait
  • Casper
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Freedom Writers
  • Godzilla
  • Guess Who
  • Hancock
  • Hitch
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Open Season
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Romeo Must Die
  • Salt
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Stuart Little
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • The Interview
  • The Pianist
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Twister
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory