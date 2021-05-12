What's new on The Roku Channel in May 2021

The Roku Channel is one of the great ways to watch free movies and shows online. And it's only getting better this May, with a a host of new content joining the tens of thousands of free movies and series already available.

Chief among them has got to be Alias, the spy series that helped launch the career of the one and only Jennifer Garner. Alias spanned five seasons on ABC, from 2001 to 2006. Garner starred as Sydney Bristow, a CIA double-agent posing as an operative for a worldwide criminal organization. The series also stared Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin, and Victor Garber as Sydney's father, Jack Bristow. Alias was created by J.J. Abrams.

Elsewhere on The Roku Channel in May, you'll find Tom Cruise in Minority Report, the Spielberg epic AI: Artificial Intelligence, and Brad Pitt in Troy.

Here's more of what's headed to The Roku Channel in May:

AI. Artificial Intelligence

Addams Family Values

Akeelah and the Bee

Alias

Annie (2014)

Down with Love

El Dorado

Elizabethtown

Hope Floats

I Am Sam

Madea’s Family Reunion

Minority Report

Rain Man

Sense and Sensibility

The Client

The Da Vinci Code

The Joy Luck Club

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Neverending Story

The November Man

The Saint

The Unit (Coming May 15)

The Women of Brewster Place

Those Bedroom Eyes

Troy

We Own the Night

The Roku Channel free to watch and is supported by advertising. It's available on all Roku devices, of course, as well as on select Samsung TVs, on Amazon Fire TV devices, and in a web browser at TheRokuChannel.com. In addition to dozens of content providers serving up movies and shows for free, you're also able to subscribe to a number of premium services via The Roku Channel, including Showtime, EPIX and Starz.