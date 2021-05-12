What's new on The Roku Channel in May 2021
One of the best places for free shows and movies is getting even better in May.
The Roku Channel is one of the great ways to watch free movies and shows online. And it's only getting better this May, with a a host of new content joining the tens of thousands of free movies and series already available.
Chief among them has got to be Alias, the spy series that helped launch the career of the one and only Jennifer Garner. Alias spanned five seasons on ABC, from 2001 to 2006. Garner starred as Sydney Bristow, a CIA double-agent posing as an operative for a worldwide criminal organization. The series also stared Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin, and Victor Garber as Sydney's father, Jack Bristow. Alias was created by J.J. Abrams.
Elsewhere on The Roku Channel in May, you'll find Tom Cruise in Minority Report, the Spielberg epic AI: Artificial Intelligence, and Brad Pitt in Troy.
Here's more of what's headed to The Roku Channel in May:
- AI. Artificial Intelligence
- Addams Family Values
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Alias
- Annie (2014)
- Down with Love
- El Dorado
- Elizabethtown
- Hope Floats
- I Am Sam
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- Minority Report
- Rain Man
- Sense and Sensibility
- The Client
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Joy Luck Club
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Neverending Story
- The November Man
- The Saint
- The Unit (Coming May 15)
- The Women of Brewster Place
- Those Bedroom Eyes
- Troy
- We Own the Night
The Roku Channel free to watch and is supported by advertising. It's available on all Roku devices, of course, as well as on select Samsung TVs, on Amazon Fire TV devices, and in a web browser at TheRokuChannel.com. In addition to dozens of content providers serving up movies and shows for free, you're also able to subscribe to a number of premium services via The Roku Channel, including Showtime, EPIX and Starz.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.