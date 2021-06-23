What's new on Tubi in July 2021

One of the greatest things about streaming services like Tubi is the ability to finally watch that movie you've known about your entire life but have never actually seen for whatever reason. Maybe you're just too young. Maybe it's just not that big a priority. Whatever. The ability to watch for free (with advertising) means the only thing you have to pony up is your time.

For me, 1971's Shaft is one of those movies — and it's on Tubi this July. The theme song won an Oscar. (And had I actually had a wedding reception, it was going to be what I walked in to. Because I'm hipster like that. Or really just a sucker for good wah-wah pedal and buildup.) The movie itself? We'll just let the studio explain:

John Shaft was indeed a shut-your-mouth detective to reckon with, a fact emphasized from the film's start by Isaac Hayes' Academy Award-winning song and Oscar-nominated score. Richard Roundtree plays the smart, tough, confident lead, a private investigator whose hunt for a kidnapped woman puts him in the middle of feuding syndicates. Gordan Parks directs from a screenplay that Ernest Tidyman (that same year's Oscar-winner for The French Connection) co-scripted from his own novel. John Shaft is an icon of change from an era of change. Today, Shaft still tells it like it is.

So there's that. And here's what else is headed your way on Tubi in July:

Action

Empire State (2013)

Freelancers (2012)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Street Kings (2008)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Man on Fire (2004)

Unstoppable (2010)

Black Cinema

Shaft (1971)

Shaft in Africa (1973)

Shaft’s Big Score (1972)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Comedy

Jack and Jill (2011)

Little Italy (2018)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) - arriving 7/3

Major League (1989)

The Animal (2001)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Drama

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Black Mass (2015)

The Fountain (2006)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Wargames (1983)

Horror

Slither (2006)

The Voices (2014) - arriving 7/18

Kids & Family

Surf’s Up (2007) - arriving 7/5

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016)

Mini Munsters (1973)

Sci-Fi

Criminal (2016)

Gamer (2009)

I, Robot (2004)

Knowing (2009

RoboCop 3 (1993)

Timecop (1994)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Thriller

Hannibal (2001)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Solace (2015)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Forgotten (2004)

Urge (2016)

Flightplan (2005)

TV Series