What's new on Tubi in September 2020

Tubi is a little different than most streaming services in that it’s free to watch. Shows are ad-supported, so you’re paying for what you watch with a little bit of your time. But, stil,l free is free — and Tubi has some pretty solid options.

The service in general has over 23,000 TV shows and films available, all of which can be streamed through the Tubi app. We just got Tubi’s list of releases for September, and it’s honestly a pretty solid lineup of some great older movies.

One big one to note is the addition of all three Scream films and Scary Movie 1 and 2, which should be perfect for binging as we lead up to October and Halloween. The classic Good Will Hunting also makes an appearance on the service this month as does the 2013 film Her, about a man who falls in love with his digital assistant, something we all might be able to relate to after a few months of quarantining at home.

Here’s the full list of what’s dropping on September 1: