What's on for Monday, July 27, 2020

How're you doing over there? You ready for another week? Me either, it's ok. The good news is, time basically has no meaning anymore so how much does it really matter that it's Monday anyway? No matter what, at least we have coffee and TV.

Today's offerings come in the usual wide variety of flavors. We've got some fun with The Rock, some animated classics, some political options, late night fare, and one of the best films in the last decade. Give yourself a few minutes and let yourself relax with one of these!

'The Titan Games'

Did you ever wish that American Gladiator would make a show-baby with your favorite wrestler? Of course you have, who wouldn't want that? Thankfully, that's basically the long and short of The Titan Games. Competitors face off against obstacles (in this week's case we have Launch Pad, Over the Edge, Nuts and Bolts and Lunar Impact). Whoever wins will then be given a chance to face off against the reining champions on Mount Olympus. Plus: The Rock's there.

Watch at 7:00PM EST on NBC

'Anderson Cooper 360'

News is dicey nowadays. Politicians have always lied, but things haven't always been on this level. Now we don't even know what to believe when it comes to Paw Patrol anymore! Objective sources aren't always easy to find, but Anderson Cooper's always been a journalist of the highest caliber. More opinions have come into play as our political landscape has made it a necessity, but the guy really does just want to report the news.

Watch at 6:00PM EST on CNN.

'I Am Not Your Negro'

This Raul Peck directed documentary isn't just an adaptation of the unfinished Remember This House. The film has a heart. It's the kind of heart that doesn't get as strong as it is without facing years of oppression that it should not have had to. It's a difficult, smart, flooring film that truly should be considered required viewing. If you feel like you need a little star power to nudge you along, the film is narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.

Stream anytime on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Simpsons'

It's good to introduce new content into our lives. With that said, sometimes the right move is to just kick back and relax with a show that we've watched so many times that we can recite it. Yeah, you know exactly what's going to happen, but that's a part of comfort food television. If that's what you need this evening, we support you!

Watch all evening on FXX or stream anytime on Disney+

MLS Baseball: Mets vs. Red Socks

Sports! Sports! Sports! (sing to the tune of "shots".) So, here's the thing. I don't think many folks are necessarily going to be swayed one way or another about watching baseball. If it's your jam, you're already tuned in! With that being said, please consider this your morning reminder that the Mets and the Red Socks are playing tonight!

Watch at 5:30PM EST on ESPN

'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Because we're still living in our remote age, tonight's show is filmed remotely featuring the one and only Senator Kamala Harris (California). Seth will also chat with Pete Carroll, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks and author of Compete to Create: An Approach to Living and Leading.

Watch at 11:36PM EST on NBC.

'The Boys' Season 1

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys' first season ended up being a smash hit. So much, in fact, that the series was just recently renewed for a third season. For those of you who have been following along, season two hasn't aired just yet (comin' in hot on September 4th). Not unheard of, but always nice when a studio has enough faith in a project to get this excited this early.

Catch-up with the first season before the next drops in Sept on Amazon Prime Video.