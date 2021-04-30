What's on TV for Friday, April 30

The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arrives on Disney+ today. Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft are happening on ABC, and Townsend puts Liz's loyalty to the test on a new episode of The Blacklist.

NFL Draft

The NFL Draft continues tonight with rounds 2 and 3 are held (picks 33 to 106) on Day 2 in Cleveland. Rece Davis and Maria Taylor host with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ABC

The Blacklist

The Blacklist has a brand new episode tonight. tonight the Task Force hatches a plan to steal a Soviet-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages. Townsend puts Liz's loyalty to the test.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I., Magnum's Uncle Bernardo visits and reveals a shocking secret about Thomas' mother. Also, TC asks Higgins for help when he realizes he may have witnessed a potential murder.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Blue Bloods

On a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight, Jamie faces official reprimand from Frank when he refuses to explain why he contests the arrest report of a fellow officer assaulted in the field, a rising rookie with allies in City Hall.

Watch at 10pm EDT on CBS

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Disney+ is dropping a new episode of Assembled tonight. In Assembled: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, you’ll find out everything you’ll need to know about the making of this hard-hitting, high-flying series.

Watch anytime on Disney+