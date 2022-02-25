What's on TV for Friday, Feb. 25

Top Picks Tonight

The Blacklist returns on an all new night with a brand new episode

Get your NBA action with a matchup between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks

The horror/mystery movie No Exit premieres exclusively on Hulu

The Blacklist

On a new episode of The Blacklist, the Task Force's investigation into Arcane Wireless, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, leads to unexpected consequences.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

NBA basketball

Tonight the Miami Heat are taking on the New York Knicks in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Madison Square Garden.

Watch Heat vs Knicks at 7:45 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

No Exit

In No Exit, Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency, is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Watch No Exit anytime on Hulu.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new Magnum P.I., a bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond.

Watch Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming

Madea's back — hallelujer! And she's not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson's college graduation celebration.

Watch A Madea Homecoming anytime on Netflix.

Blue Bloods

On a new Blue Bloods, Erin and Anthony team up with Erin's nephew, police officer Joe Hill, to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering.

Watch Blue Bloods at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Back to 15

Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody's lives — until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.

Watch Back to 15 anytime on Netflix.