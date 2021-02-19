What's on TV for Friday, February 19

The task force continues their search for Elizabeth tonight while trying to stop danger coming from another blacklister as well. The queens are putting on a musical on RuPaul’s Drag Race tonight, and Mac is up to his usual antics on a new episode of MacGyver.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Chicago Bulls are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in some basketball. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the 76ers, Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 7:15pm EST on ESPN

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres is set in the fictional boarding school Las Cumbres, an impenetrable fortress. Its students dream of fleeing far from there. But the surrounding forest is even more dangerous because a satanic medieval lodge spreads terror in the area.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime Video

The Blacklist

Tonight on The Blacklist, The Task Force has to stop danger that's coming from two different blacklisters simultaneously. Later, Cooper has to talk to a congressman in order to obtain some intel.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tonight on a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, it's time for the Rusical! Queens must record lyrics and learn choreography as they perform in a tale on social media. Anne Hathaway also makes a virtual appearance.

Watch at 8pm EST on VH1

Flora & Ulysses

Disney's Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life—and her outlook—forever.

Watch anytime on Disney+

MacGyver

Tonight Department of Defense intel is at risk of falling into codex’s hands on MacGyver. Mac and the team have to try and prevent the intel from falling into the wrong hands, an act that ends up forcing Mac to scale a vertical cliff in true MacGyver form.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Nomandland

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

Watch anytime on Hulu