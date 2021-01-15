What's on TV for Friday, January 15

Tonight the queens are dancing their hearts out on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The U.S Figure Skating Championships are happening tonight in Las Vegas, and the Sharks are learning from a number of new entrepreneurs that are hoping to leave the tank with their businesses funded.

Figure Skating: U.S. Championships

Tonight the U.S. Figure Skating championships are underway in Las Vegas. We’ll see performances by a number of different skaters; however, fifteen-year-old Alysa Liu, Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell head the expected contenders.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues tonight, and the queens are tasked with writing lyrics and performing choreography for RuPaul’s song Phenomenon. Tonight’s show is guest judged by Nicole Byer from Nailed It!

Watch at 8pm on VH1

One Night in Miami...

One incredible night in 1964, four icons — Cassius Clay (soon to be Muhammad Ali), Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown — gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Directed by Regina King, One Night in Miami... is a fictional account that looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Shark Tank

The Sharks are in the tank once again tonight. Things kick off with a husband and wife team that thinks they’ve come up with a new way to eat your favorite flavor-packed condiment with their twist on traditional sauces.

Watch at 8pm on ABC

WandaVision

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Bling Empire

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Watch anytime on Netflix