What's on TV for Friday, May 21

The Milwaukee Brewers are taking on the Cincinnati Reds tonight in some baseball. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is making its debut on Hulu, and the Task Force springs into action to stop an elusive assassin on Liz's trail on a new episode of The Blacklist.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Milwaukee Brewers are taking on the Cincinnati Reds in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Reds, Great American Ball Park.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Series Premiere

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the Task Force springs into action to stop an elusive assassin on Liz's trail.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon and Liam prepare for their next step, but as unforeseen obstacles get in the way, Fallon gets creative.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Shark Tank

Tonight on a new episode of Shark Tank, a husband, and wife from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wow the sharks with the biggest product ever brought to the tank...life sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs!

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Join award-winning musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour in P!nk: All I Know So Far, welcoming audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

See Us Unite for Change

See Us Unite for Change is a special television event celebrating the Asian American experience. As well as a reflection on recent violence impacting the community, tonight's event is hosted by Ken Jeong.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Comedy Central, CMT, and BET