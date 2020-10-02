What's on TV for Friday, October 2

If you’re looking for something new to watch, the new Netflix Original series Emily in Paris debuts today on the streamer. Rhianna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 arrives on Amazon Prime today, and Dean Cain is hosting a new episode of Masters of Illusion.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Emily in Paris

Netflix Original Emily in Paris officially drops today. Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Zenimation Extended Edition

Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zenimation -an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight. Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios’ legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Watch anytime on Disney+

The Binding

While visiting her fiancé's mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Rihanna invites you to Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, a high energy and visually stunning experience where you can watch and shop her latest lingerie line. Hear from Rihanna, those closest to her, and go behind-the-scenes of the Savage X Fenty brand as you sit front row to see top artists and models. Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Miguel, Bella Hadid, Normani, Willow Smith and many more.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime Video

Monsterland

Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s "North American Lake Monsters." the entire Season 1 drops today.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Masters of Illusion

Dean Cain hosts a new episode of Masters of Illusion tonight. Tonight’s shows includes performances by illusionists, escape artists, and comedians in front of a studio audience.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Vampires vs. The Bronx

We might still be a few weeks off from the big day, but the Halloween movies have started to arrive on Netflix! A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.

Watch anytime on Netflix