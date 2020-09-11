What's on TV for Friday, September 11

Today is the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States, which means you have a few options if you’d like to watch a memorial including 9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together and 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 on The History Channel.

A new Netflix original series, The Duchess, following a woman who is deciding if she wants to have another baby with her ex drops today and we’ll get some new episodes of The Boys on Amazon Prime.

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Today marks the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States. You have a few options when it comes to memorial programing. ABC is airing 9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together at 8pm EDT and also at 8pm EDT you can catch 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 on the History channel, which follows the final moments of Flight 93, which crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the History Channel

The Duchess

Katherine Ryan stars in their Netflix Original as a single mom that trying to decide whether or not she should have another child with her ex, who happens to be the father of her first child, who is now a tween. Oh, and she also has a boyfriend that’s in the mix as well.

Watch anytime on Netflix

One Day At Disney - “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Ever wonder what it's like to work at Disney? Fulfilling a childhood dream, Amanda Lauder is the Chef Chocolatier for The Ganachery at Disney Springs. For Amanda, it’s a daily goal to create a delicious dessert that is both a tasty treat and a memorable experience for each guest. S'mores, ganache squares and chocolate lollipops are all on the menu as Amanda takes us into The Ganachery’s bustling kitchen.

Watch anytime on Disney+

The Boys

A new seasons of the Amazon Original The Boys officially debuted on the streamer last week, and today we’re getting even more. Amazon is releasing new episodes of the show on Fridays. This season, The Boys desperately try to regroup and fight back against Vought. Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime

Family Business: Season 2

Netflix Original series Family Business is back for season 2 today. Season 1 of the series follows a down-on-his-luck French entrepreneur and his family as they race to turn their butcher shop into a marijuana cafe. Now in season 2, Joe, who is forced between growing weed and raising his kids, tries to convince his family to quit the business. As you might imagine, that sets off an interesting chain of events.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Guy Fieri and his son Hunter cook up some Triple-D style takeout with four chefs over video chat tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. There's authentic Mexican from Phoenix, kolaches from Salt Lake City, Baltimore pit beef and pork belly all the way from Maui.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network

Real Time With Bill Maher

Tonight Real Time With Bill Maher will include an interview with Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent and author of “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump.” CNN chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin and Vanity Fair Contributing Writer Peter Hamby also appear.

Watch at 10pm on HBO