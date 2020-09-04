What's on TV for Friday, September 4

In March, Breonna Taylor was killed by police while sleeping in her bed at home. A New York Times investigation available on Hulu looks into what happened that night.

The Boys officially returns to Amazon Prime today. Today Netflix is also premiering its new original series Away, and the kids can watch Trolls World Tour on demand.

The Killing of Breonna Taylor

The Hulu Original The Killing of Breonna Taylor follows a New York Times investigation into what happened the night Breonna Taylor was killed by police while sleeping in her home in Kentucky. The event has sparked both national and international outrage.

The Boys

The second season of Amazon original series The Boys arrives on the streamer today. This season is “more intense “ and “more desperate” as Butcher, Hughie, and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. A new hero named Stormfront also joins the mix and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

Friday Night Smackdown

The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment are taking their ongoing feuds to the mat tonight in a new episode of WWE Smackdown. The two-hour showdown is bound to include some epic fights and some drama to boot.

The Festival

After his girlfriend dumps him during graduation, a young man think that his life is pretty much over. Didn’t we all at that age? His best friend; however, has a plan to cheer him up: 3 days at a music festival. What could possibly go wrong?

Away

Commander Emma Green has to leave behind her family, a husband and teenage daughter, in order to command an international crew on its way to Mars that’s expected to take 3 years in this new Netflix Original series premiering today. Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars with John Charles in the drama.

Trolls World Tour

If you’re looking for something to watch with the kids this weekend, Trolls World Tour officially arrived on Hulu earlier this week. When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.

Selling the Big Easy

What is it about watching other people buy houses that’s so entertaining? Tonight on Selling the Big Easy you can watch prospective home buyers shop for new homes in historic New Orleans. Buyers are assisted by real estate agent Brittany Picolo-Ramos on their journey.

