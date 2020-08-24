What's on TV for Monday, August 24

If the start of a new week has you struggling to figure out what to cook for dinner, Amy Schumer has some options for you tonight in her new show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

If that’s not your thing, the NBA Playoffs are still happening tonight, and there are new episodes of Love It or List It, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and the season finale of I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You

Season 1 of I May Destroy You officially ends tonight. The finale has Arabella's memory of January 22 come rushing back to her. With that memory she's "drags the last of her demons out from under the bed--once and for all." Cath the finale tonight, or start binging the show with episode 1.

Watch at 9pm EDT on HBO

NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs move into Game 4 tonight with a game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers at 6:30pm EDT followed by Game 4 between the LA Lakers and The Portland Trail Blazers at 9pm EDT. All of the games are being played from the ESPN World Wide of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida where the NBA has been living in a basketball bubble since July.

Watch tonight starting at 6:30pm EDT on TNT

Love It or List It

We’ve all probably gotten a little disenchanted with our homes now that we’ve spent a ton of time in them. In tonight’s Love It or List It one home owner will decide if their home just needs a little pricing up, or if it’s time to sell and move into something new.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on HGTV

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Impov fans are all familiar with Whose Line Is It Anyway? The show is hosted by Aisha Tyler and includes cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams. Similar to your normal improv show, ideas for what the perform are given to the performers from the studio audience. Once they get an idea, they then create an improv sketch around it and try to be funny in the process.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate

There’s something fun about watching some of the world’s best chefs tell you about something great they ate that they weren’t necessarily responsible for preparing. Tonight’s theme is barbecue. Wolfgang Puck has a smoky sandwich in LA and Carla Hall has some smoked wagyu in Washington DC. If you’re still cooking a ton at home, Bobby Flay shares a can’t-miss brisket recipe in tonight’s episode and Alton Brown smokes some St. Louis ribs.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Like many of us, comedian Amy Schumer has been using all her extra time at home to learn how to cook. This week Amy and her husband Chris pack a picnic lunch with a pesto pasta salad chicken cutlet BLT, and an extra-special addition from Amy: a margarita to go. Later, Amy makes a salad, while Chris tackles a celery root and yogurt soup.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on the Foot Network