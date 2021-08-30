What's on TV for Monday, August 30

The Boston Red Sox are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in some baseball tonight! Chefs have to prove they are worthy of a legendary Black Jacket tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, and Honey has a wild night out with Coyote tonight on Housebroken.



MLB Baseball

Tonight the Boston Red Sox are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in some baseball. tonight's game is being played from Tropicana Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, the competition is taken to a new level when the chefs have to prove they are worthy of a legendary Black Jacket.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Housebroken

Tonight on Housebroken, Honey has a wild night out with Coyote, but in the light of day, she has a change of heart, leading to Chief having an adventure of his own.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Duncanville

Tonight on Duncanville, at the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly mixes up a magic witch potion that actually works, causing Jing to become possessed.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on FOX

9/11: One Day in America

In remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11 in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 20 years ago this year, this six-part documentary series chronicles the events of that day - at times minute by minute - through gripping first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there.

Watch anytime on Hulu