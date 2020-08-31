What's on TV for Monday, August 31

Welcome to a new week! After a slight delay, Game 5 of round two the Stanley Cup between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning airs tonight.

If sports aren’t your thing, a handful of great new movies just showed up on Hulu, a new episode of American Ninja Warrior is on NBC, and Amy Schumer is learning how to cook some pretty elaborate NYC takeout food tonight on the Food Network.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Courier

The Courier arrives on Hulu today. The 2019 film follows a courier in London that discovers one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. Olga Kurylenko, Gary Oldman, Amit Shah, and Alicia Agneson star.

Stream anytime on Hulu

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur

Amazon Prime Original All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur takes sports fans behind the scenes of the football club during a pivotal season. We’ll see José Mourinho arrive as the club’s new head coach and see the team’s brand new epic 62,000-seater stadium in North London.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime Video

Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue tonight with Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second-round series. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins have made it to the second round of the best of seven series. Today’s game was originally set to happen yesterday, but was postposed until today after the NHL opted to postpone its Thursday and Friday playoff games due to the Jacob Black shooting an ongoing protests.

Watch tonight at 7pm EDT on NBCSN

Primal

Primal arrives on Hulu today. The 2019 film follows Frank Walsh, a hunter and collector that expects a big payday after he captures a white jaguar for a zoo. The ship is jaguar is riding; however, also has a political assassin onboard that’s facing extradition to America. When the prisoner escapes, Walsh has to use his animal naming skills on a human instead of an exotic cat.

Stream anytime on Hulu

American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior is just fun to watch. There’s something special about being on your couch criticizing how well athletes execute tasks that look easy but are also something you most definitely wouldn’t be able to do yourself. Tonight the show is airing an All-Stars Skills Challenge which should be pretty epic.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on NBC

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor spotlights Nick Viall. He managed to make it to the final two in both Andi Dorfman's and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of the show, but didn’t get the opportunity to propose. He tried again on "Bachelor in Paradise" with Jen Savian and fell in love on the show, but ultimately didn’t propose.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Like many of us, Amy Schumer is learning to cook a lot more during the pandemic. Tonight she’s going to learn how to recreate some of her favorite takeout food from New York including making her own sushi and he own shrimp in lobster sauce with rice. It sounds both delicious and complicated so there are bound to be more than a few mishaps during the process.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on Food Network