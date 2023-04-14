2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: how to watch, schedule, bracket and everything to know

It's just about time to drop the puck for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which will culminate with one team lifting Lord Stanley’s Cup above their heads in victory. For the next two months, the Stanley Cup Playoffs brings almost nightly hockey action.

Often regarded as one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, we've got everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss a minute of the on-ice action. Let's not waste any time and get right into things.

How to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in US

As they have for the entire regular season, ESPN and TNT are handling the broadcasting of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for US audiences. To make sure all the games are available for national audiences, ABC, ESPN 2 and TBS are also going to be involved in broadcasting games throughout the playoffs.

This year, the NHL on TNT is handling the broadcast of the Stanley Cup Finals, but of course games throughout the playoffs are going to air on the cable network, as well as TBS. These two stations are widely available through traditional pay-TV subscription as well as live TV streaming services, including DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (both Blue and Orang plans) and YouTube TV.

ESPN and ESPN 2 are also cable channels available through traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming options. In terms of the latter, ESPN and ESPN 2 can be accessed to those signed up for DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (Orange) and YouTube TV.

ABC, meanwhile, is a traditional broadcast network and is always included in traditional pay-TV subscriptions and even available for those with TV antennas. To access the channel through live TV streaming service, you need to be signed up for DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.

According to NHL.com, ESPN Plus is also going to be offering live streams of Stanley Cup Playoff games, but at this time there is no schedule for how many or which games are going to also stream on ESPN Plus.

How to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Canada

With the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers all taking part in the playoffs, Canadian hockey fans wanting to watch those teams or the playoffs in general can do so on CBC and Sportsnet Networks, including streaming on those two networks respective services, CBC Gem and SN NOW.

How to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

The NHL playoffs are not easily available to watch in the UK, but there are a couple of options, including NHL.TV (opens in new tab), Premier Sports and Viaplay.

Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs that the NHL has released so far:

Monday, April 17

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins, Game 1, TBD

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1, TBD

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, Game 1, TBD

Tuesday, April 18

Tampa Bay Lighting vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 1, TBD

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils, Game 1, TBD

Minnesota Wild/Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche, Game 1, TBD

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights, Game 1, TBD

Wednesday, April 19

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins, Game 2, TBD

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2, TBD

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, Game 2, TBD

Thursday, April 20

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2, TBD

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils, Game 2, TBD

Minnesota Wild/Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche, Game 2, TBD

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights, Game 2, TBD

Stanley Cup Playoffs FAQs

What teams are in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Sixteen teams, eight from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference, are set to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here are all 16 teams: Eastern Conference:

Boston Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes

Florida Panthers

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Ranger

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs Western Conference:

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

Seattle Kraken

Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets