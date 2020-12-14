What's on TV for Monday, December 14

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is tonight with performances from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and more. The Tabernacle Choir Orchestra is performing some holiday hits on PBS, and Holiday Baking Championship is making trifle.

iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2020

Tonight is the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball! The event will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and many more.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Celebrity IOU

HGTV’s new show Celebrity IOU is kicking off tonight with its first nostalgia episode. Tonight Jonathan and Drew are offering the inside scoop on Melissa McCarthy’s home makeover. They’ll be watching a previous episode of Celebrity IOU and offering more information on their design decision, and insider information on celebrities while they watch.

Watch at 8pm EST on HGTV

The Voice

We're nearing the final episode of this season of The Voice. Tonight the final artists perform in front of the coaches to compete for the title of The Voice. It's still anyone's to win!

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

Need a little help getting into the holiday spirit? Tonight the Tabernacle Choir Orchestra joins with Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas to celebrate Christmas. It’s always a great one to watch to get into the holiday spirit.

Watch at 9pm EST on PBS

Holiday Baking Championship

Tonight on Holiday Baking Championship, Jesse Palmer asks the five bakers to create an over-the-top version of a holiday trifle. After they’ve mastered the trifle, the bakers will have to take on a Charlotte Royale.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Industry

HBO’s latest show Industry continues tonight with episode 6 of the new season. It’s time for Pierpoint’s annual holiday party, and sex, drugs, and secrets and headed to the forefront. Greg finds himself in a painful predicament after partying a little too hard with Robert and Usman, and Harper is blindsided by a meeting with the president of the London office, Sara.

Watch at 10pm EST on HBO

A California Christmas

With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

Watch anytime on Netflix