What's on TV for Monday, Jan. 10
The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is tonight; plus new episodes of 'Kenan' and '9-1-1: Lone Star.'
Top Picks Tonight
- Georgia and Alabama face off in the College Football Playoffs National Championship game
- Kenan struggles to define his personal and professional relationships on a new Kenan
- The ice storm continues on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star
College Football Playoffs National Championship
It's Georgia vs Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoffs National Championship tonight in Indianapolis
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Kenan
Tonight on a new Kenan, Kenan struggles to define his personal and professional relationship with Mika. Rick searches for his passion and makes an unexpected enemy.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
9-1-1: Lone Star
Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, as the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
The Cleaning Lady
On a new episode of The Cleaning Lady, Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son's health declines, she crosses a moral line.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
That's My Jam
Tonight on a new That's My Jam, celebrity guests Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Normani and Taraji P. Henson compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
