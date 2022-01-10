What's on TV for Monday, Jan. 10

Top Picks Tonight

Kenan struggles to define his personal and professional relationships on a new Kenan

The ice storm continues on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star

It's Georgia vs Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoffs National Championship tonight in Indianapolis

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Kenan

Tonight on a new Kenan, Kenan struggles to define his personal and professional relationship with Mika. Rick searches for his passion and makes an unexpected enemy.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, as the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Cleaning Lady

On a new episode of The Cleaning Lady, Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son's health declines, she crosses a moral line.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

That's My Jam

Tonight on a new That's My Jam, celebrity guests Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Normani and Taraji P. Henson compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.