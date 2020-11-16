What's on TV for Monday, November 16

The battle rounds continue tonight on The Voice. There’s a new episode of Kim Cattrall’s new show Filthy Rich tonight, and Penn & Teller are trying to guess how magicians are making their illusions happen on Penn & Teller: Fool Us!



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Voice

The battle rounds continue tonight on The Voice. Tonight the coaches enlist the help of Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake) and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen) to help prepare their artists for their next head-to-head challenge and give them a better chance of advancing to the “Knockout Rounds.”

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Filthy Rich

Kim Cattrall's newest show Filthy Rich is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight on the show, tensions run high in the Monreaux family on the night of Antonio's big fight, and when Rose runs into her ex-fiancé, old wounds from the past are reopened.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

The Good Doctor

Tonight on The Good Doctor, the doctor staff is mentoring top first-year resident contenders for the hospital. The mentees shadow each of the doctors for the day. Tonight Shaun and Park also meet with Andrews to discuss a difficult surgery scheduled for a minor.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Magicians attempt to fool the masters of illusion, Penn & Teller, tonight on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Tonight episode includes magicians Ali Cook, Tony Clark, Till Haunschild and Tony Montana. If they’re able to perform a trick that Penn & Teller can’t work out they’ll earn themselves a spot in the duo’s show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

The CBS show Bob (Hearts) Abishola kicks off its second season tonight. Bob enlists Tunde's help to buy an engagement ring, but his plans to propose to Abishola are upended by her belief that a traditional marriage is more trouble than it's worth.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on CBS