What's on TV for Monday, September 20

A new season of Dancing with the Stars kicks off tonight! Ariana Grande claims her red chair on a new season of The Voice, and a series of ransomware threats leads to an overabundance of emergencies for the 118 on a new episode of 9-1-1.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Dancing With the Stars

Tonight is the season 30 premiere of Dancing with the Stars. This season includes a slew of new stars including Spice Girl Melanie C, NBA star Iman Shumpert, Brian Austin Green from Beverly Hills, 90210, and Matt James from The Bachelor.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

NCIS

Tonight on NCIS, as the NCIS team searches for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered, they find out he was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren, who wrote an exposé on him.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, after Bob and Abishola land in Lagos, they rush to rescue Dele from his dad's place and are a bit surprised at what they find once reunited.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

The Voice

The talent is exceptional and the competition fierce as Ariana Grande claims her red chair alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on a new season on The Voice that officially kicks off tonight.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

9-1-1

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1, a series of ransomware threats leads to an overabundance of emergencies for the 118, including a medevac helicopter crash at a hospital and an air-traffic control tower system failure.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Halloween Baking Championship

Tonight John Henson welcomes some unexpected visitors at Camp Devil's Food Lake to shake up the competition for the eight bakers.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network