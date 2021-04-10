What's on TV for Saturday, April 10

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight in a little basketball. Some parents are searching for a new Texas home on Fixer Upper, and Netflix is debuting its new original movie, The Wedding Coach.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in a little basketball. Tonight's game is being broadcast live from the home of the Nets, Barclay's Center.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ABC

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, Baylor University graduates tour homes in Waco, Texas, with the hope that their 12-year-old son will one day live in the house and continue their family's collegiate legacy.

Watch at 9pm EDT on DIY

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a replay of The Masked Singer you can relive Group B's last return to the stage where the singers battled it out for their spot in the Super Eight.

Watch at 8pm EDT

The Wedding Coach

Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Zero Dark Thirty

Looking to have a movie night? Tonight Encore is showing Zero Dark Thirty. A CIA agent leads a 10-year hunt for Osama bin Laden that reveals the cruelty of the War on Terror in this masterful docudrama.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Encore