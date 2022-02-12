What's on TV for Saturday, Feb. 12

Top Picks Tonight

Plenty of medals will be handed out throughout a full day of Winter Olympics competition

LeBron James and Steph Curry headline the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

The Chocolate Elimination Challenge gets a little spicy on Great Chocolate Showdown

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

2022 Winter Olympics

Primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics will feature women's third and final runs in skeleton; the first and second runs in the women's monobob event in bobsled (live); the first runs of the men's giant slalom event in Alpine.

Watch the Winter Olympics all day across NBCU platforms, with NBC's primetime coverage of the games starting at 8 p.m. ET.

NBA Basketball

Tonight, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Chase Center in Oakland, Calif.

Watch Lakers vs Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Great Chocolate Showdown

The eight home bakers take on the ancient chocolate making technique of panning in a new episode of Great Chocolate Showdown. The Chocolate Elimination Challenge gets a little spicy when the bakers are asked to infuse some fun flavors.

Watch Great Chocolate Showdown at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

College Basketball

A pair of ranked matchups highlight a full day's worth of college basketball, as No. 20 Texas plays No. 10 Baylor at noon ET, and then later No. 12 UCLA and No. 21 USC take to the court.

Watch Texas vs Baylor at noon ET on ESPN 2.

Watch UCLA vs USC at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Forecasting Love and Weather

Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.

Watch Forecasting Love and Weather anytime on Netflix.

Twenty Five Twenty One

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Watch Twenty Five Twenty One anytime on Netflix.

Gully

Gully is the story of three boyhood friends — Calvin, Nicky and Jesse — surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. Steeped in violence but united by friendship, together they find their escape in one out-of-control night of partying. But when the rampage stops, retribution begins.

Watch Gully anytime on Hulu.