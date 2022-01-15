What's on TV for Saturday, Jan. 15

Top Picks Tonight

The 2022 NFL Playoffs get underway with two games: Raiders vs Bengals and Patriots vs Bills

Saturday Night Live returns with its first episode of 2022; West Side Story 's Ariana DeBose hosts

A number of 2022's new shows are getting a re-air for viewers to check out

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

NFL Wild Card Round

The Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders play Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots face off against their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in Buffalo at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live airs its first episode of 2022, with Ariana DeBose on board as host and Bleachers as the musical guest.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Pivoting

Fox is re-airing the pilot episode of Pivoting, which follows three women as they make life-altering decisions following the death of their childhood friend.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Abbott Elementary

See the two of the first ever episodes of Abbott Elementary, a new comedy about a group of teachers who love teaching brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country.

Watch at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

College basketball

There's a full slate of college basketball games on today, highlighted by No 22. Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky, West Virginia at No. 9 Kansas and North Carolina State at No. 8 Duke.

Watch Tennessee vs Kentucky at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Watch West Virginia vs Kansas at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watch North Carolina State vs Duke at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.