What's on TV for Saturday, Jan. 15
By Emily Price published
The NFL Playoffs kick off with a double-header; the first 'Saturday Night Live' of 2022; plus a chance to catch up with some of 2022's new shows.
Top Picks Tonight
- The 2022 NFL Playoffs get underway with two games: Raiders vs Bengals and Patriots vs Bills
- Saturday Night Live returns with its first episode of 2022; West Side Story's Ariana DeBose hosts
- A number of 2022's new shows are getting a re-air for viewers to check out
NFL Wild Card Round
The Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders play Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Bill Belichick's New England Patriots face off against their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in Buffalo at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live airs its first episode of 2022, with Ariana DeBose on board as host and Bleachers as the musical guest.
Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
Pivoting
Fox is re-airing the pilot episode of Pivoting, which follows three women as they make life-altering decisions following the death of their childhood friend.
Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Abbott Elementary
See the two of the first ever episodes of Abbott Elementary, a new comedy about a group of teachers who love teaching brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country.
Watch at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
College basketball
There's a full slate of college basketball games on today, highlighted by No 22. Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky, West Virginia at No. 9 Kansas and North Carolina State at No. 8 Duke.
Watch Tennessee vs Kentucky at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Watch West Virginia vs Kansas at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.
Watch North Carolina State vs Duke at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.
