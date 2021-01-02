What's on TV for Saturday, January 2

Ghosts are the name of the game tonight. Tonight there are new episodes of The Dead Files and Kindred Spirits. The History channel is also showing off details in some of the investigations into the Titanic, and a the final 10 episodes of Vikings have arrived on Prime Video.

Titanic: Into the Heart of the Wreck

At this point a lot of us have seen the Hollywood blockbuster about the Titanic. Tonight the History channel takes a deeper look at the lost ship, including details about the French-American team that found the ship’s wreckage in 1985 and the exploratory missions to the ship that were led by James Cameron.

Watch at 9pm EST on the History Channel

The Dead Files

Tonight on The Dead Files, a man in Springfield, Ohio claims that something supernatural is out tog et him, specifically he says the supernatural being is trying to destroy his home, marriage, and health.

Watch at 9pm EST on the Travel Channel.

Kindred Spirits

Tonight on Kindred Spirits, paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry visit Salem, Massachusetts where they investigate the home of John Proctor. Proctor was executed during the Witch Trials.

Watch at 10pm EST on the Travel Channel.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Vikings

The final 10 episodes of the drama series Vikings are now available on Prime Video. The show is a family saga that tells the remarkable tales of the lives and epic adventures of the Nordic raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.

Watch anytime on Prime Video