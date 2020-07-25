What's on TV for Saturday, July 25, 2020

Welcome to the best day of the week! Friday's not there to haunt you anymore and Monday's not looming just yet. Just you, Saturday, and a world full of possibilities waiting for you on the other side of your television screen.

There are a plenty of exciting options this week. A certain gopher has hit a very special milestone after spending forty years in our hearts, and there's a whole host of exciting sports programming just waiting for to make you shout at our screen. Don't forget to spend a few episodes with your favorite comfort shows, either! It's the weekend, after all.

PGA Tour Golf: 3M Open

Sometimes you need a chill sport for your Saturday afternoon. And what sport could possibly be more chill than golf? Tune into CBS to check out the second-round action from the 3M Open live from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Watch at 1:00PM EST on CBS

'Caddyshack'

Were you perhaps aware that today is Caddyshack's birthday? Our buddy Phil did! He even wrote a lovely piece to accompany it on this, it's 40th birthday. After you give that a read, you can tune into the Paramount tonight to enjoy this Bill Murray classic. We can guarantee that there will be gophers!

Watch at 4:30 EST on Paramount.

NBA Countdown

I know it's been hard without basketball in your life, but the NBA Countdown is here to at least act as a bandaid as we await the upcoming season. July 31st is right around the corner! In the meantime, host Maria Taylor is joined by Jay Williams, Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Adrian Wojnarowski to give us a preview of what's ahead for the NBA.

Watch at 7:00PM EST on ABC.

'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'

Every so often, a movie comes along that surprises you so much that you come out of it with a completely different opinion than expected. That's me and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. This flick completely breaks the mold of the first two and ends up being action packed, hilarious, and only objectifies women a little bit! The rest of the time they're right alongside the crew kicking ass. Bonus: there's a guy whose "superpower" is literally being a DJ. Watch this movie.

Watch at 9:00PM EST on FX

'Strange Evidence'

Wanna get weird this Saturday evening? Check out the Science Channel's Strange Evidence. The series follows all sorts of strange happenings from episode to episode. This week's entry includes mummified remains that washed up down shore from a nuclear power plant. Mummified remains is already enough to grab my attention, but if you're not sold yet you should know that they also suspect that those remains belong to a mutant.

Watch at 8:00PM EST on SCI

'Say Yes to the Dress'

Whether you've lived the wedding drama or simply live for wedding drama, there's something special about watching someone find that perfect gown. This week features a bride and groom from Big Brother as they hunt down the best dress for their very special day.

Watch at 9:00PM EST on TLC.

'The Rental'

Dave Franco's directorial debut takes a look at all of the terrors that can live in an industry that we all just accept at face value. Let's be honest here: the concept of airbnb's is terrifying! You're just going to live in someone else's home for a predetermined amount of time. And they have keys to where you're staying! When you think about it, it makes it seem absurd.

Stream The Rental on Shudder.