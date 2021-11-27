What's on TV for Saturday, Nov. 27

It's Saturday, which means there's tons of College Football on tonight. Beyond that, you can recover from all that turkey watching bull sea lions Clyde and Tacoma trade places to meet a new set of girlfriends on a new episode of The Zoo.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

It's an all Oklahoma battle tonight as Oklahoma takes on Oklahoma State. Tonight's game is being played from Boone Pickens Stadium.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State is taking on Michigan is some football today. Tonight's game is being played from Michigan Stadium.

Watch at noon ET on Fox.

BYU vs Southern California

Tonight, BYU is taking on Southern California in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Watch at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs Auburn

This afternoon, Alabama is playing Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl. The game is being played from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Watch at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Zoo

Tonight on a new episode of The Zoo, at the zoo and the New York Aquarium, bull sea lions Clyde and Tacoma trade places to meet a new set of girlfriends.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.