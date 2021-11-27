What's on TV for Saturday, Nov. 27
By Emily Price
College football week 13 is in full swing with marquee games like Ohio State vs Michigan and Alabama vs Auburn.
It's Saturday, which means there's tons of College Football on tonight. Beyond that, you can recover from all that turkey watching bull sea lions Clyde and Tacoma trade places to meet a new set of girlfriends on a new episode of The Zoo.
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
It's an all Oklahoma battle tonight as Oklahoma takes on Oklahoma State. Tonight's game is being played from Boone Pickens Stadium.
Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State is taking on Michigan is some football today. Tonight's game is being played from Michigan Stadium.
Watch at noon ET on Fox.
BYU vs Southern California
Tonight, BYU is taking on Southern California in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Watch at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Alabama vs Auburn
This afternoon, Alabama is playing Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl. The game is being played from Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Watch at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Zoo
Tonight on a new episode of The Zoo, at the zoo and the New York Aquarium, bull sea lions Clyde and Tacoma trade places to meet a new set of girlfriends.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.
