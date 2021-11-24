How to watch Alabama vs Auburn college football game

It can’t be rivalry week in college football with Alabama vs Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The annual game between the two SEC schools is ready for another go around in its usual spot on the final Saturday of the college football regular season, this year Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

College football week 13 is the final week of the season before we start getting into conference championship games and the bowl games, but there is still a lot on the line with games that include Ohio State vs Michigan, Oregon State vs Oregon and Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State.

Here is everything you need to know about watching Alabama vs Auburn this weekend, including a brief matchup preview.

Alabama vs Auburn matchup preview

While Alabama vs Auburn won’t impact whether or not Alabama goes to the SEC Championship game (it’s already set to play Georgia on Dec. 4), the outcome of this game will be crucial if the Crimson Tide want to defend last year’s national championship in the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama certainly has the resume to make the playoffs, with only one loss and likely Heisman finalist in quarterback Bryce Young leading one of the best offenses in the country, but this team is not without its flaws. Alabama’s rushing attack has been inconsistent this season, ranking 71st in the entire country. They do have a solid option in the backfield in Brian Robinson Jr., who could very well eclipse 1,000 yards on the season in the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide defense, while perhaps not as highly touted as some of their teams in the past, is still among the best in the country, ranking 8th overall in total defense. If they are susceptible anywhere it would be in the passing game, while they’re rushing defense is top 5, allowing just 85.9 yards per game.

Unfortunately for Auburn, they may be forced to lean on star running back Tank Bigsby to keep them in the game. This is because their starting quarterback Bo Nix, who injured his ankle in a game against Mississippi State, will miss the rest of the season. The Auburn passing game wasn’t anything stellar even with Nix at quarterback, but TJ Finely does not have the same experience as Nix that could be crucial in a game like this.

The fact that Auburn’s defense ranks 56th overall probably isn’t making Alabama worry too much either.

Crazy things have happened in the Iron Bowl before (like the iconic game-winning kick-six ), but oddsmakers is heading into the game as a heavy 19.5 point favorite.

How to watch Alabama vs Auburn in the U.S.

The Iron Bowl of Alabama vs Auburn is at the Tiger’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is set to air for a national TV audience as CBS’s SEC Game of the Week. Because it is airing on CBS, anyone who is a subscriber to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service has access to the game through their local CBS station, as all services and all markets carry CBS. That local CBS station signal can also be picked up by households that use a TV antenna.

Though if you have moved away from these old-school (but still reliable) services, there are a few ways to still watch the game. Live TV streaming services that carry CBS — including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV — also provide the live broadcast feed of the game.

If you’re a subscriber to either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service you aren’t limited to watching Alabama vs Auburn on your TV. Viewers can watch the game on their computer or mobile device through the CBS Sports website or app using their service login information.

Streaming Alabama vs Auburn is also an option, but only through the Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount Plus allows subscribers to both its $4.99 and $9.99 subscription plans to watch college football games that air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network to national audiences, so this week that means Alabama vs Auburn.

How to watch Alabama vs Auburn in the U.K.

BT Sport is the place to watch select college football games each week in the U.K., and this week Alabama vs Auburn is one of those games. BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their plan for £10, or consumers can sign up for BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.

Alabama vs Auburn will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 27.

How to watch Alabama vs Auburn from anywhere in the world

So what do you do if you’re a college football fan looking to watch the Alabama vs Auburn game but are unable to access the broadcast through any other the above mentioned methods? A virtual private network, or VPN, is a good place to start.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .