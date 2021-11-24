How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan college football game

We have reached the final week of the college football regular season, more affectionately known to many as rivalry week. As always, one of the headlining games will be the annual Ohio State vs Michigan game, which this year has even more on the line than the usual bragging rights. The game is slated for noon ET on Fox on Nov. 27.

Ohio State vs Michigan isn’t the only rivalry game on the docket for college football’s week 13. Fans will be treated to the Iron Bowl of Alabama vs Auburn, Oregon State vs Oregon, Virginia Tech vs Virginia and Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State, to name a few.

Still, no game likely has more at stake on the College Football Playoffs than Ohio State vs Michigan. Here is everything you need to know to watch Ohio State vs Michigan.

Ohio State vs Michigan matchup preview

The winner of this year’s Ohio State vs Michigan game will be the winner of the Big Ten East division and earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 4. They also will be in the driver’s seat for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff that determines the national champion. But does Ohio State or Michigan have the edge?

After an early season stumble against Oregon, Ohio State has played outstanding, including in their most recent game against highly ranked Michigan State, blowing out the Spartans 56-7. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud is the presumed Heisman favorite as he now has 3,468 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Stroud is backed up on offense by 1,000-yard rusher TreVeyon Henderson and 1,000-yard receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Overall, Ohio State has proven to be the best offensive team in the country, averaging 559.9 yards and 47.2 points per game.

Can Michigan’s top-10 defense stop them? The Wolverine D allows 306.6 yards per game and features two of the best pass rushers in the country in Aidan Hutchinson (nine sacks) and David Ojabo (10 sacks), who along with a stingy pass coverage unit will look to make life a bit more difficult for Stroud.

If there is a weakness to its Ohio State team it is on the defensive side of the ball, where they currently ranked 44th in the country overall. But even still that unit has been much improved. Since its lone loss, Ohio State has only allowed more than 24 points in a game once. They are also very good against the run, allowing just a little more than 100 yards per game, which has them just outside the top 10 in the country.

That will prove to be an important matchup as Michigan likes to rely on their running game on offense. Behind the duo of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, Michigan averages 218.4 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Cade McNamara has played well and not turned the ball over much this year, but can he take on a larger role in this crucial game if needed?

Ohio State has dominated this rivalry of late, winning the last eight matchups. Will they make it nine or will Jim Harbaugh finally get his signature win as Michigan head coach? Despite the game taking place at Michigan, Ohio State is a 7.5 point favorite.

How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan in the U.S.

College football fans won’t have to wait long for Ohio State vs Michigan, as the game is scheduled to kickoff at noon ET on Fox this Saturday, Nov. 27. Fox, as one of the four major U.S. networks, has local stations serving all TV markets, meaning that it is readily available for viewers that have either a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription or use a TV antenna to receive local signals. Subscribers to live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also have access to their local Fox stations.

In addition, if you are signed up with either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service, you can use your login credentials to watch the game through the Fox Sports website or Fox Sports app.

How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan from anywhere in the world

So what do you do if you’re a college football fan looking to watch the Ohio State vs Michigan game and unable to access the broadcast through any other the above mentioned methods? A virtual private network, or VPN, is a good place to start.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .