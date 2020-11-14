What's on TV for Saturday, November 14

History is happening tonight, as SpaceX and NASA launch Crew-1, their first official co-mission that’s sending astronauts to the international space station and you can watch the launch live. On a new Destination Fear the team takes a trip to Joliet Prison, and the Australian comedy group Aunty Donna's six-part comedy series just dropped on Netflix.



College Football is going down tonight, specifically a game between Alabama and LSU. Tonight’s game is happening live from LSU's Tiger Stadium. Alabama is currently 6-0 for the season and LSU 2-3.

Watch at 6pm EST on CBS

Space Launch LIVE

Are you ready to head to space? SpaceX and NASA are launching Crew-1 tonight, their first official mission, sending a global team of astronauts to the ISS for critical research. Tonight's television broadcast of the launch is being hosted by Chris Jacobs and featuring former astronauts Peggy Whitson, Mike Massimino and Garrett Reisman.

Watch at 6pm EST on Discovery

Inside Pixar Premiere

Inside Pixar takes a look inside how Pixar operates. The documentary series is packed with personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Destination Fear

Tonight on Destination Fear, Chelsea takes the team into Joliet Prison. Once inside the prison, bad things start to happen. One member fo the team experiences "their most sickening night ever."

Watch at 10pm EST on the Travel Channel

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

Australian comedy group Aunty Donna's six-part comedy series just dropped on Netflix. Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives. Come on inside if you’re prepared to handle satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more.

Watch anytime on Netflix