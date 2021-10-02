What's on TV for Saturday, Oct. 2

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is tonight; Indiana is taking on Penn State in some football; and the staff hopes for a mating match between the black rhino newcomers os a new The Zoo: San Diego.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Tonight, Indiana is taking on Penn State in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Beaver Stadium.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Now in its 11th year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features today's biggest names across genres and formats.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

'Saturday Night Live'

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premieres tonight live across the country. Owen Wilson is serving as the host for the opening episode, with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Maid'

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

Watch anytime on Netflix.