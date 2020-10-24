What's on TV for Saturday, October 24

Tonight Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays airs on FOX. There’s a welterweight title count on Showtime tonight, and Emma is arriving on HBO.

World Series

Game 4 of the World Series is happening today! Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the series. Tonight's game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Showtime Championship Boxing

Tonight on Showtime Sergey Lipinets is taking on Kudratillo Abdukakhorov in a welterweight title bout. Sergey Lipinets' record is 16-1, 12 KOs and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov's record is 17-0, 9 KOs.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Showtime

Once Upon a Snowman - Premiere

The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, “Olaf” in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2) and will debut exclusively on Disney+ October 23, 2020.

Watch anytime on Disney+

The Great Pottery Throwdown

I’ve suggested it before, and I’ll suggest it again: You should be watching The Great Pottery Throwdown. We’re at a point where the news is stressful and some of our favorites shows are delayed or aren’t what they would have been thanks to COVID. A shining light through all of that for me has been The Great Pottery Throwdown, a British pottery competition where the players make pots, chandeliers, and even toilets for their changes to win…. A trophy made out of clay. It’s glorious, and if you haven’t seen it yet it deserves a look.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

Emma

Emma is now available on HBO. The film is debuting on the network tonight at 8pm EDT; however, after watch you'll be able to catch repeat showings live as well as stream it on-demand on HBO Max.

Watch at 8pm EDT on HBO