What's on TV for Saturday, Sept. 25

West Virginia is taking on Oklahoma in some football tonight! NBC is showing a vintage episode of Saturday Night Live from 1975, and Hamburger Mary's Bar and Grille co-owners Ashley and Brandon Wright work undercover at their LGBT-friendly restaurants tonight on Undercover Boss.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full US TV guide.

Tonight West Virginia is taking on Oklahoma in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Memorial Stadium.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out full college football week four schedule here.

'Saturday Night Live'

No, it's not quite time for a new season of Saturday Night Live just yet; however, NBC is letting us all take a trip back in time tonight with an episode from 1975.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Undercover Boss'

Tonight on Undercover Boss, Hamburger Mary's Bar and Grille co-owners Ashley and Brandon Wright work undercover at their LGBT-friendly restaurants.

Watch at 11 p.m. ET on CNBC.

'Fixer Upper'

Tonight on Fixer Upper, nearly empty nesters and boomer newlyweds search for a waterfront home for three, but with extra space when all the kids come home for their blended family of nine.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on DIY.

'Jailbirds New Orleans'

A look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.

Watch anytime on Netflix.