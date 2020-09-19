What's on TV for Saturday, September 19

Have you been working on some home renovations during the pandemic? Tonight Help! I Wrecked My House works with a couple that bought their dream house, then ended up getting overwhelmed with all the renovations they had in store for it.

The Travel Channel has a new ghost adventure to watch, and the Hulu Original Babyteeth arrives on the streamer.

The Fight

At a defining moment in American history, a scrappy team of heroic ACLU lawyers battles for abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights in The Fight.

Help! I Wrecked My House

Ever get a little overwhelmed with home renovations? Jess and Rich thought they had finally found their dream home but discovered mold, and their renovation dreams were dashed as their budget was used to remediate the mold. Today, the mold is gone but the couples' laundry list of renovations is lengthy and they now have a baby on the way.

Ghost Adventures

Ready for a ghost adventure? Tonight Zak, Aaron and Nick encounter an aggressive creature while on the Lizzie Bordon house case; The crew explores an old asylum in New York.

Babyteeth

When seriously ill teenager Milla falls madly in love with smalltime drug dealer Moses, it’s her parents’ worst nightmare. But as Milla’s first brush with love brings her a new lust for life, things get messy and traditional morals go out the window. Milla soon shows everyone in her orbit – her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest, pregnant neighbor – how to live like you have nothing to lose.

I Quit

If you've ever considered the startup life, then discovery’s I quit might be just what you need to reconsider. Tonight on the show Alex and Sibrena's meeting with their mentor comes to an explosive climax; Esrever's trip to a wine festival takes a shocking turn; and Matteo's wife Julie proves to be a valuable asset, but making her a partner in Versattire is easier said than done.

