What's on TV for Saturday, September 5

Not only is it a Saturday, it’s also a holiday weekend! If you’re looking for something to binge this long weekend, Tubi just added all four Hunger Games movies to its library of free films.

Casino Royale just dropped on Amazon Prime, and MLS Soccer is being broadcast live from Florida.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

MLS Soccer

Professional soccer is quickly growing in popularity in the United States. If you haven’t caught a game yet, tonight’s your chance. Tonight, the Orlando City SC are taking on Atlanta United from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Hunger Games

Hunger Games fans now have a way to watch all four installments of the series for free. Tubi recently added all four Hunger Games films to its library: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. If you want to watch the ad-supported movies, you’ll just need to download the free Tube app or head to the streaming service’s website.

Watch anytime on Tubi

Love Island

If you’ve been watching Love Island, then tonight’s show is one you definitely want to check out. On Saturdays, the show recaps some of the best moments from the past week and offers a look at some previously unseen footage from the island as well as new commentary and interviews.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Casino Royale

If you’re looking for a movie night tonight, Hulu recently added a ton of new stuff including Casino Royale, Daniel Craig’s first Bond film. In the film, Craig receives his “license to kill” as a British secret service agent and heads to Madagascar where he uncovers a link to Le Chiffre, a man who is the money behind terrorist organizations.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime

Vacation House Rules

A couple owns a lakefront cabin that’s perfect for fashioning, but it needs so many renovations they’re a bit over their heads. In tonight’s Vacation House Rules, contractor and fishing enthusiast Scott McGillivray joins up with Debra Salmoni to help.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on HGTV