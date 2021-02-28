What's on TV for Sunday, February 28

It’s Golden Globes time! Tonight Tina Fey and Amy Pohler are hosting the 78th Annual Academy Awards. American Idol is showing another audition episode highlighting some of the singers hopeful for a spot on the show, and there are new episodes of The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers on tonight as well.

78th Annual Golden Globes

Tonight Tina Fey and Amy Pohler are hosting the 78th Annual Golden Globes. This year's nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Gary Oldman, and more.

Batwoman

Tonight on a new episode of Batwoman, as Ryan Wilder's Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman's ability to protect Gotham. There's also growing interest in recreating the serum from the Desert Rose, which could cause difficulties.

American Idol

We're still working our way through the audition episode (arguably the best episodes) of American Idol. On tonight's episode will see some more hopefuls audition for the show as well as get a look at some of the singers that will move on to the actual show.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Nell keeps Callen in the dark about the team's search for Katya while Callen tracks down the person tailing him in a remote location teeming with Russians and face to face with Anna.

The Simpsons

Tonight on The Simpsons, Bart becomes a successful caddy, but Marge is concerned that it's ruining his character.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Linda drags Bob and the kids out into nature, determined to take the best holiday family portrait ever.

