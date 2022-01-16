What's on TV for Sunday, Jan. 16

The NFL Playoffs continue with three Wild Card games, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and the Dallas Cowboys

A new episode of Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant air on PBS

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe , a new CNN docuseries, debuts

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

NFL Wild Card Round

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

An old rivalry renews as the San Francisco 49ers head to Dallas to face the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahones, at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Around the World in 80 Days

David Tennant stars as Phileas Fogg in an Around the World in 80 Days miniseries. In the a new episode, Aden, Fogg and Passepartout hire a camel driver to cross the desert.

Watch on at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe

This CNN docuseries takes a look at the life and legacy of Marilyn Monroe from a modern perspective. The first two episodes will air, covering her entry into Hollywood and a scandal that threatened to derail her career.

Watch at 9 and 10 p.m. ET on CNN.

Australian Open

The first matches of the 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year, get underway.

Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Lone Star Law: Uncuffed

Tonight on a new Lone Star Law: Uncuffed, a manhunt ensues when a suspect runs a constable off the road, and a standard fishing check leads Amudson to illegal activity. Meanwhile, a jet skier's life is spared after an explosion.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.