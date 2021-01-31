What's on TV for Sunday, January 31

Tonight part 1 of the World Poker Tour kicks off in California. Ray Romano is in the hot seat on Who Want To Be a Millionaire, and the Worst Cooks In America are learning how to cook seafood.

Home Town

Tonight on Home Town, actor Richard Jones, who played Lamont Carr in the Disney film Full Court Miracle, is shopping for a home in Mississippi with his with Lisa. Later, another couple renovates their porch.

Watch at 9pm EST on HGTV

Alaska: The Last Frontier

Tonight on a new episode of Alaska: The Last Frontier, Atz. Sr. shows off the Fox Cabin he’s been working on, and Elvin works to try and finish a project that he’s fallen behind on.

Watch at 8pm EST on Discovery

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Tonight on a new episode of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, a firefighter tries to walk away with that $1 million, and Ray Romano heads to the Hot Seat in order to try and make money for Harvest Home.

Watch at 8pm EST ABC

World Poker Tour

Want to watch some poker? Tonight is Part 1 of the 2020 World Poker Tour championships. Tonights games will be played in Hawaiian Gardens, California.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX Sports

Worst Cooks In America

Think you’re a bad cook? You probably have nothing on these chefs. Tonight on Worst Cooks In America, the chefs are learning how to identify seafood and cook mussels.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network