What's on TV for Sunday, June 6

CNN’s The Story of Late Night docuseries catches up to the days of James Corden, Seth Meyers and Samantha Bee, and 9-1-1: Lone Star star Rob Lowe is playing against actor Terrence Howard in a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Chase

In an all-new season of The Chase, three new contestants face off against the world's greatest trivia titans in this heart-racing quiz show.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Celebrity Family Feud

The 7th season of Celebrity Family Feud kicks off tonight with "9-1-1: Lone Star" Rob Lowe playing against actor Terrence Howard.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Batwoman

Tonight on a new episode of Batwoman, as Luke Fox's life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Louisiana Law

On a new episode of Louisiana Law tonight, as a storm rolls in over St. Tammany Parish, Cpl. Blaine Wagner and Cpl. Rick Clark assist in a search and rescue mission for a missing fisherman.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Animal Planet

The Story of Late Night

Tonight on CNN's The Story of Late Night docuseries Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah follow in Leno, Letterman, and Stewart's footsteps and new hosts James Corden, Seth Meyers and Samantha Bee join the late-night TV ranks.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CNN