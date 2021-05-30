What's on TV for Sunday, May 30

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the New York Mets tonight in some baseball. PBS is airing the National Memorial Day Concert, and Bravo has a new episode of Married to Medicine on tonight!

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Atlanta Braves are taking on the New York Mets. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Mets, Citi Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

National Memorial Day Concert 2021

Tonight is the 32nd annual broadcast of America's national night of remembrance, honoring the military service of all our men and women in uniform.

Watch at 8pm EDT on PBS

Married to Medicine

Tonight on a new episode of Married to Medicine, Cecil and Eugene hang with Scott. Anila learns some upsetting news about her daughter. Heavenly and Zach put the final touches on their new rental property.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo

The Story of Late Night

CNN is talking Late Night tonight. Tonight's episode covers the 2000s when diverse voices such as George Lopez and Chelsea Handler get their seats behind the late-night desk.

9pm EDT on CNN

NASCAR Cup Series

Today the Coca-Cola 600 is happening at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Watch at 6pm EDT on FOX