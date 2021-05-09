What's on TV for Sunday, May 9

The singers are performing from the Coldplay songbook tonight on American Idol. We get to take a look back at what happened in Rio's life to get him to this point on a new episode of Good Girls, and The Belcher kids get caught up in a game of cat-and-mouse on a new episode of Bob's Burgers.

American Idol

Tonight on a new episode of American Idol, the remaining finalists will perform one song dedicated to the special loved ones in their lives in honor of Mother's Day and a second song from the Coldplay songbook.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Rookie

On a new episode of The Rookie tonight, Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost. Meanwhile, Officer Harper hopes she can get Officer Chen ready to go undercover.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

Good Girls

On a new episode of Good Girls, we get to take a look back at what happened in Rio'd life to get him to this point. Beth also gets a surprise visit from Nick, who warns her against a relationship with Rio.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, The Belcher kids get caught up in a game of cat-and-mouse when Dr. Yap comes to the restaurant in search of something that was taken from his dentist's office waiting room.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Mine

Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Family Guy

Tonight on Family Guy, Brian tries to convince The Griffins that their new adopted cat, Pouncy, is evil.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on FOX