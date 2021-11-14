What's on TV for Sunday, Nov. 14

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders tonight; things for Ned and Homer go from bad to gosh-darn worse on a new episode of The Simpsons; and Linda and the girls attempt to build a loft bed for Louise in just one day on a new Bob's Burgers.

Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Allegiant Stadium.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Rookie

Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, in the aftermath of Fred's house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there's more to Fred's death than meets the eye.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, things for Ned and Homer go from bad to gosh-darn worse in the stunning conclusion of this SIMPFLIX prestige crime thriller.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Great North

Tonight on The Great North, Ham is assigned an after-school job at a restaurant as part of "Careers Week," and gets an unexpected surprise. Meanwhile, Moon develops a crush on an older woman.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

On a new Bob's Burgers tonight, Linda and the girls attempt to build a loft bed for Louise in just one day. Meanwhile, Bob and Gene host a group of gamers and their tabletop role-playing game.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Succession

Tonight on a new Succession, Kendall and the Waystar team find themselves working together at the annual shareholders' meeting, where Logan's health takes a turn.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.