What's on TV for Thursday, July 22

Olympics fans have a ton to watch tonight with a nigh of action happening over on NBC Sports. If the Olympics aren’t your thing, two amateur chefs work with Top Chef alums Joe Flamm and Tiffany Derry to create some culinary masterpieces tonight on Top Chef Amateurs, and the girls are forced into a heist by the Secret Service on a new episode of Good Girls.

Olympics

The Olympics are officially underway. You can catch NBC's coverage of all the big events happening in Tokyo for 6 hours tonight.

Watch at 6pm EDT on NBC Sports

Beat Shazam

Tonight on Beat Shazam, the game gets physical as teams of fitness moms, male cheerleaders and lifeguards compete for a million dollars.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Good Girls

Tonight on Good Girls, the girls are forced into a heist by the Secret Service. Ruby tries to repair Beth and Stan's relationship. Rio offers an unexpected proposal. Stan and Dean form an alliance.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

The Outpost

Tonight on a new episode of The Outpost, Garret attacks a new queen and strange visions reveal a new threat. Talon and Zed devise a plan to save the Blackbloods. Janzo discovers Wren's secret.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Million Dollar Listing New York

Tonight on Million Dollar Listing New York, Team Serhant hosts private showings with an Australian buyer who's never visited New York but is willing to purchase property over Facetime – if Ryan can meet his demands.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo

Top Chef Amateurs

Opposites attract tonight on Top Chef Amateurs when two amateur chefs work with Top Chef alums Joe Flamm and Tiffany Derry to pair flavor profiles and make a cohesive dish that will impress judges.

Watch at 9:15pm EDT on Bravo